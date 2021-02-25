Americans are struggling, but you’d never know it from their credit scores

Despite widespread job losses and financial uncertainty, Americans are faring well by most measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal relief, such as stimulus checks, expanded unemployment benefits and an extended pause in loan repayments, have even given some a boost.

Consumers are paying down debt and saving more than they have in decades. Many are leveraging low interest rates to refinance and lower their monthly bills or catch up on past-due payments.

As a result, credit scores, a general measure of credit worthiness, have improved across the board. In July, the average national credit score hit a record 711, according to FICO, the developer of one of the most commonly used scores by lenders.

But that's not the whole story.

"While the signs are positive, we are cautiously optimistic in light of the economic uncertainties created by the pandemic," said Rod Griffin, senior director of public education and advocacy at Experian.

The extended pause in the repayment of certain loans — including federally backed mortgages and federal student loans — gave many borrowers a reprieve during the current economic crisis.

Credit reports show those loans as current, even though borrowers aren't making payments — and likely cannot afford to.

"On the surface, the consumer credit market is performing quite well," said Matt Komos, vice president of research and consulting at TransUnion. "Serious delinquency levels remain near record lows."