House Covid relief bill extends unemployment benefits by 5 months, pays extra $400 a week

The $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill passed early Saturday by the House of Representatives would extend unemployment benefits by more than five months and offer recipients an extra $400 a week.

The Senate will now consider the legislation. Democrats in the chamber can pass the bill with a simple majority using a budget rule called reconciliation.

Democrats aim to send the measure to President Joe Biden by March 14. At that time, millions would lose jobless benefits without additional legislation.

More than 19 million Americans were collecting benefits as of early February, according to the Labor Department.