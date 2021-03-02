'Raya and the Last Dragon' is 'joyous,' 'dynamic' and a visual marvel, critics say

Disney has done it again.

On Monday, reviews for the studio's latest animated feature "Raya and the Last Dragon" began to trickle in, signaling that the House of Mouse has yet another hit on its hands.

So far, the film, which is due to hit theaters and Disney+ premiere access on Friday, holds a 96% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 89 reviews.

"Raya and the Last Dragon" takes place in Kumandra, a place where humans and dragons once lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves, channeling their powers into a gemstone, to save humanity.

Five hundred years later, Kumandra splintered into five provinces — Heart, Fang, Spine, Tail and Talon. When one of the five tries to steal the gemstone, it shatters, weakening its powers and bringing back the Druun. In the process Raya's father Benja, chief of the Heart Land, is turned to stone.

This sends Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) on a quest to summon the spirit of Sisu (Awkwafina), the last dragon, and reunite the pieces of the gemstone to save Kumandra and her father.

Throughout the film, Raya and Sisu put together a ragtag crew that includes an orphan who runs a floating restaurant, a con-artist baby, a team of monkey henchmen, and the last soldier standing from the Spine province.

Raya's quest also puts her directly in the path of Namaari (Gemma Chan), the Fang princess who was directly responsible for breaking the gem and turning Raya's father into stone.

Critics widely praised Disney's latest animated feature, which comes from its Disney Animation division, a sister studio to Pixar. Many pointed to the film's achievements in visual effects, particularly when it comes to its depiction of water and in its fast-paced action sequences.

"Raya and the Last Dragon" is "well worth the price of admission," wrote Brandon Katz in his review of the film for Observer, noting that those that were disappointed after spending $30 to watch "Mulan" will be pleased with the quality of the film.

"The film is nothing short of a joyous experience that champions a hopeful optimism in humanity's ability to trust one another despite ample evidence to the contrary," Katz wrote. "...The relevant themes combine with slick animation and surprisingly excellent martial arts-based action to deliver the best animated Disney film since 'Moana.'"

Here's what critics thought of "Raya and the Last Dragon" ahead of its debut on Friday: