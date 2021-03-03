Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic takes equity stake in sports nutrition start-up BioSteel

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket against Dwayne Bacon #8 of the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center on March 1, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

National Basketball Association star Luka Doncic gave himself a birthday gift – an equity stake in sports nutrition maker BioSteel.

The Dallas Mavericks star joined the growing list of pro athletes with an ownership stake in the company as part of a multi-year endorsement deal. Terms of Doncic's equity stake in BioSteel were not provided.

BioSteel co-founder and ex-hockey player Michael Cammalleri said Doncic's addition would help the company expand internationally.

"As an athlete and businessperson, I've been exposed to both sides of these deals. Luka is a fierce competitor, and we couldn't be happier to welcome him to Team BioSteel," said Cammalleri, who played 15 seasons in the National Hockey League. "As we continue to expand into the U.S. market at a rapid pace, we're excited to announce and partner with someone like Luka who is passionate about clean, healthy, hydration, to amplify our story and accelerate our growth."

BioSteel was founded in 2009 and specialized in sports nutrition products, including drinks and protein powders. The company added National Football League stars Patrick Mahomes and DeAndre Hopkins to its equity roster in 2020.

In 2019, cannabis firm Canopy Growth purchased a majority stake in BioSteel. The firm wants to continue its growth in the U.S. market and get more retail shelf space in grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores for its BioSteel sports drink.