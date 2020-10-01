Patrick Mahomes agrees to equity deal with performance tech company Hyperice 

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Patrick Mahomes is on a winning streak.

Days after the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback helped increase ESPN's Monday Night Football ratings and announced he's expecting his first child, Mahomes secured another private investment on Thursday.

Mahomes joined performance recovery technology company Hyperice as an investor and brand ambassador, the company announced. Terms of his equity stake were not made available.

Hyperice was founded in 2010 by Anthony Katz. The company uses "percussion, vibration, and thermal technology" in its recovery and fitness equipment and makes the Hypervolt massage device.

Mahomes will use his name and image to "further accelerate" Hyperice in the "recovery technology category globally." He will also increase brand awareness of Hyperice's "newly launched HyperSmart connected technology devices and data-driven digital ecosystem," the firm said in a release.

"I've used Hyperice throughout my career as an instrumental part of my overall training and recovery routines to ensure I'm performing at my peak on game day," said Mahomes in a statement. He said the partnership provides him the resources to "to accelerate my recovery time" after playing football.

In March, Hyperice acquired NormaTec, a popular compression system that helps athletes with muscle tissue recovery, as it looks to gain market share in a sports technology marketplace projected to be worth $30 billion by 2024. Hyperice CEO Jim Huether told CNBC the company is expecting to double the $100 million in revenue it earned in 2019.

The company also agreed to a deal with the National Basketball Association to occupy the league's "Official Recovery Technology Partner" sponsorship slot. Other investors in Hyperice include Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, U.S. Open Champion Naomi Osaka and Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin.