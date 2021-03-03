Post-Brexit London aims to lure tech IPOs and SPACs in challenge to New York

The evening light on the skyline of buildings on the River Thames, on 4th April 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

LONDON — London should reform its listings rules to attract blank-check firms and tech unicorns post-Brexit, a U.K. government-commissioned review said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is hoping to convince more fast-growing tech firms to list in London, in a bid to make the U.K.'s financial markets look attractive after the country ended EU rules on Dec. 31.

There's long been a trend of European firms snubbing local exchanges in favor of the U.S. markets due to more favorable valuations and share structures. The U.K. government wants to change that and has released several proposals ahead of its annual budget announcement.

The U.K. listings review, led by former EU financial stability chief Lord Jonathan Hill, makes a number of key proposals aimed at bolstering London's stock market:

Allowing dual class share structures to give founders more control.

Reducing free float requirements to avoid diluting early backers.

Relaxing rules around special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs.

"The SPAC proposals, if adopted, would go a long way towards levelling the playing field between London and other European markets which are currently leading the race to be the market of choice for these vehicles," said Jason Manketo, partner at the law firm Linklaters.

Europe as a whole has largely missed out on the SPAC phenomenon, which sees shell companies raise funds in the public markets to acquire an existing privately held firm. The listing method gained significant traction on Wall Street last year and is tempting tech businesses looking to bypass the traditional initial public offering process.