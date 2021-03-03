Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

These SPAC stocks are trading at the highest premiums, so they better deliver with good deals

Yun Li@YunLi626
Share
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Source: NYSE

Enthusiastic SPAC investors drove shares of many pre-merger deals up dramatically before there's even a rumor about a target company, and they could end badly if their chosen takeover flops.

A handful of recent blank-check companies are trading more than 40% above their initial public offering price, according Goldman Sachs data. Such high expectations could be hard to meet these days given the sheer number of SPACs rushing to get their deals done. There are a total of 326 SPACs seeking acquisitions with $103 billion of capital, according to Goldman.

Take a look at the SPACs trading at the largest premiums to their IPO price.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProFive of the largest U.S.-traded foreign stocks are already up more than 10% this year
Yen Nee Lee
CNBC ProAs Rocket Mortgage pops, here are some other top short squeeze candidates
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProThese tech stocks could be hit even harder if rates continue to rise, says Goldman Sachs
Jesse Pound
Read More