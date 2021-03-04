Amazon accused of copying camera gearmaker’s top-selling item

Peter Dering, CEO of San Francisco-based Peak Design, said his company's "Everyday Sling" bag became a target for Amazon to copy after it was the top-selling premium camera bag on the site "by a longshot."

Camera gear maker Peak Design accused Amazon this week of copying one of its products.

Peak Design has been selling an "Everyday Sling" bag on its site since 2017. Last October, an item with a strikingly similar design and available for one-third the price popped up on Amazon.

"It feels like somewhere in Amazon there's a bell that goes off, which says 'OK, this one's going to be worth our time to go make the knockoff,'" Dering said in an interview. "And that sort of finally happened to us."

Dering decided to go public with his concerns. On Wednesday, Peak Design released an ad, titled "A Tale of Two Slings: Peak Design and Amazon Basics," which co-stars Dering and pokes fun at Amazon's "copycat" product. Soon after the ad went live, Peak Design customers flooded Amazon's listing for the "Amazon Basics Everyday Sling" with negative ratings, enough that Amazon temporarily disabled reviews on the item.

Representatives from Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Peak Design isn't the first company to question how the retail giant comes up with its own products. Allbirds co-CEO Joey Zwillinger in 2019 called out Amazon for releasing a knit shoe with "striking resemblances" to its own product. More recently, a Wall Street Journal investigation last April found that Amazon uses data from third-party sellers to help develop its private-label goods.

The issue was also scrutinized at length in the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee's sweeping 400-plug page report, released last October, which examined Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook's business practices.

Amazon's private label business has grown steadily since it was launched in 2007. For many years, Amazon has offered a range of private-label goods, from phone chargers to microwaves and t-shirts, under the AmazonBasics branding. It also makes private-label products under other brand names.

The company now has at least 111 private label brands that offer 22,617 products, according to a Coresight Research report published last May. That's still a drop in the bucket compared to the rest of Amazon's sprawling marketplace, which offers millions of products.

While private label brands make up a fraction of Amazon's overall business, sellers and brands like Peak Design say they're frustrated that they're forced to compete with Amazon's private label lines, especially when it comes to pricing.