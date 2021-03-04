European markets pull back slightly as bond moves wobble global stocks

European markets retreated Thursday morning as a rise in bond yields saw jitters return to global stocks once again.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 shed 0.3% in early trade, with basic resources dropping 2.5% while utilities bucked the downward trend to climb 0.9%.

European stocks received a weak handover from Asia-Pacific, where Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped more than 2% to lead losses as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose again. The yield stabilized a little Thursday morning, however, and was last seen at 1.4567%.

U.S. stock futures are also pointing to further losses at Thursday's market open, accelerating Wednesday's declines for major indexes as yields climbed. Last week, the 10-year yield surged to a high of 1.6% in a move that some described as a "flash" spike, but which sparked fears about stock valuations and rising inflation.

Tech stocks have been the major casualty of the retreat, with investors pivoting to stocks seen as having potential to benefit from an economic recovery, in the wake of Covid-19 vaccination rollouts and progress towards a U.S. fiscal stimulus package.

Investors stateside will be keeping an eye on a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later on Thursday for indications as to the direction of growth and inflation.