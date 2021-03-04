Social Security scammers swindled $45 million from people last year. Here's how to avoid becoming a victim

You've probably received a phone call claiming your Social Security number has been compromised.

For people who fall for such scams, the experience can add up to big financial losses.

One elderly woman in Massachusetts lost more than $900,000 to a Social Security imposter scam operation, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

In January, a Chicago-area man pled guilty to money laundering for his role in the scheme, whereby he used a phony Indian passport, false name and false address in order to open U.S. bank accounts in order to receive money from victims.

The volume of calls is high. One telecom company terminated relationships with customers who collectively made 27 million calls in a single day after warnings and subpoenas from the Social Security Inspector General.

Since October, the government has received almost 300,000 Social Security-related scam complaints.

Last year, there were more than 718,000 reports of Social Security-related telephone scams, representing nearly $45 million in victim losses.

"Scammers have been hard at work for years going to great lengths to trick people out of their personal information and money," Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul said.

The calls often claim to represent credit card companies, other businesses and even the Social Security Administration.