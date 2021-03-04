These stocks are blowing past their indexes in 2021 — and nobody's talking about them

Pedestrians wait for traffic signals to change outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

Major markets beyond the U.S. have had a good run so far this year.

Stock indexes in Japan, Hong Kong as well as London are still in positive territory for the year despite market turbulence in recent days due to the sudden spike in bond yields.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 7.71% so far this year, as of its Wednesday close, while the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong has risen 9.73%. Meanwhile in London, the FTSE 100 has advanced 3.33%, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon.

Some of their constituents, however, have seen far greater gains.