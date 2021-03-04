10-year Treasury yield eases, but holds above 1.45% ahead of Powell's speech

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.453% at 4 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was dipped to 2.234%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield eased on Thursday morning, but remained above 1.45%, ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Powell is set to make a speech about the U.S. economy at the Wall Street Journal Jobs summit at 12:05 p.m. ET. Investors will be watching the speech closely for any comments on the recent bond sell-off and concerns about inflation.

Weekly data for new unemployment insurance claims in the U.S. is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are forecasting 750,000 first-time filers.

Factory orders data for January is due to be released at 10 a.m. ET.

Auctions will be held Thursday for $30 billion of 4-week bills and $35 billion of 8-week bills.