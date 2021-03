Cathie Wood, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of ARK Investment Management LLC, speaks during the Sooner Than You Think conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.

Ark Invest's flagship fund, Ark Innovation, took a beating this week amid the sell-off in innovation names pressured by rising interest rates.

Shares of the ETF are down more than 14% this week and, off 30% from its all-time high. The fund is has wiped out all of its 2021 gains this week, down more than 10% for the year.

Shares of Ark Innovation lost nearly 6% on Friday.

Staying the course, Wood took the tech wreck this week as an opportunity to buy the dip in some of her ETF's top holdings.