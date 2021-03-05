Op-ed: Companies that invest in 'quality job' framework strengthen workplace culture and improve business outcome

Only one-third of earners in the bottom quintile have access to health insurance, retirement benefits or paid sick leave — facts made worse by the risk that a cashier, for example, takes on during a pandemic.

Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak early last year, the U.S. labor market was at its lowest levels of unemployment since 1969. However, the glowing headlines were not reflective of concerning underlying dynamics.

A Gallup poll survey found that 60% of jobs here in the U.S. are considered "mediocre" or "poor quality" jobs. This burden directly impacts many communities and millions of American workers.

The various protests last year and the 2020 presidential election have placed a spotlight on the need to rebuild a more equal and opportune economy.

The "quality jobs" framework, based on research done by The Good Jobs Institute, looks to address this challenge. QJ strategies believe that companies that invest in improving the lives of employees — providing higher pay and better benefits, and strengthening workplace culture — improve business outcomes. This framework challenges the idea that cutting human capital expenses (i.e., wages) leads to higher profits. In fact, it believes the opposite.

More from Personal Finance:

Free weekly credit reports extended for one year

How much you need to earn to buy a house

A financial snapshot of America one year after Covid

Basically, a quality job means a person's work is valued and respected and meaningfully contributes to the goals of the organization. It encompasses having a voice in the workplace and the opportunity to shape your work life. It means having accessible opportunities to learn and grow.

Jobs that do not meet employee needs have higher than average turnover, employee dissatisfaction, poorer productivity and a lower-quality consumer experience. So QJ takes the shape of both an investment opportunity and a tool for social good, driving value through a more efficient workforce.