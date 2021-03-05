Senate Democrats to reduce jobless aid boost in Covid relief bill but extend it another month

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021.

Senate Democrats have agreed to cut the weekly unemployment insurance supplement in their $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill but extend it for a longer period of time, CNBC confirmed Friday.

The party plans to make the change Friday during a marathon of votes on amendments known as a vote-a-rama. Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., will propose the plan.

The Senate would maintain the federal jobless benefit supplement at the current $300 per week level, rather than increase it to $400 as a House-passed bill did. The change would keep the policy in place through September, rather than end it on Aug. 29 as the House plan did.

The proposal would also make the first $10,200 in unemployment insurance untaxed. The provision aims to prevent surprise tax bills for beneficiaries.

The change to unemployment aid programs marks the latest concession from Senate Democratic leaders to moderate lawmakers, after they agreed to limit the number of people who would get $1,400 direct payments. The party has to appease all 50 members of its caucus to win a simple majority vote, the baseline needed under budget reconciliation, in the chamber split evenly by party.