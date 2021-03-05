European markets set to fall as Fed comments reignite global stock jitters

European markets are set for a lower open Friday as another surge in bond yields continues to roil global stocks.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 47 points lower at 6,604, Germany's DAX is expected to fall by around 103 points to 13,983 and France's CAC 40 is set to open around 39 points lower at 5,792, according to IG data.

Shares in Europe are set to receive a weak handover from Asia-Pacific, where MSCI's broadest index of stocks dropped 0.56% during Friday's trade. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announced the world's second-largest economy would target growth of over 6% for 2021.

Stateside, futures tied to the major indexes were flat in early morning premarket trade after a tech-led sell-off on Wall Street, as the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield powered back above 1.5% after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

On Thursday, Powell said the economic reopening could "create some upward pressure on prices," noting that he expects the central bank to be "patient" on policy action even if the economy sees "transitory increases in inflation."

However, Powell acknowledged that the recent rise in bond yields had caught his attention.

The benchmark rate had stabilized earlier this week after a spike to 1.6% last week amid higher inflation expectations, but was last seen Friday morning at 1.5679%.

Back in Europe, the European Union is planning to extend its export controls on Covid-19 vaccines after a shipment of AstraZeneca immunizations to Australia from the EU was blocked, Reuters reported Thursday citing two sources.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholtz has said Europe's largest economy will need a supplementary budget for 2021 in order to finance additional costs relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

In corporate news, Stellantis announced Thursday that it will distribute its stake in French auto parts manufacturer Faurecia to shareholders. The company, born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot said in a statement that distribution of the shares, and an additional 308 million euros ($368.46 million) from a previous Faurecia equity sale, will be decided at a meeting on Monday.

On the data front, German manufacturing and consumer goods figures and French import/export balances are due Friday morning.

- CNBC's Yun Li and Eustance Huang contributed to this report.

