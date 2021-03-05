VW expects half of U.S. sales to be electric vehicles by 2030

Volkswagen is accelerating its plans for all-electric vehicles in a bid to become "the world's most desirable brand for sustainable mobility," a title arguably already owned by Tesla.

The German automaker Friday morning said more than 70% of its Volkswagen brand's European sales will be EVs by 2030, up from a previous target of 35%. In the U.S. and China, it expects half of its sales to be EVs by that time frame.

"We are stepping up the pace," Ralf Brandstaetter, who leads the Volkswagen brand, said in a statement. "In the coming years, we will change Volkswagen as never before." The company also owns Audi, Lamborghini, Porsche and several other luxury brands, but Friday's announcement applies to VW branded vehicles, which include the Passat and Jetta.

Volkswagen said it plans to spend about 16 billion euros ($19 billion) for investment in the future trends such as "e-mobility, hybridization and digitalization" by 2025. The automaker also plans to make autonomous driving features widely available by 2030.