Watch live: Biden Covid team holds briefing as more states lift pandemic restrictions

President Joe Biden's Covid-19 response team is holding a news briefing Friday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 28 million Americans and killed at least 520,356 in a little over a year.

On Thursday, Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said a number of the state's businesses will be allowed to reopen at full capacity beginning March 19. The move follows similar measures from Texas and Mississippi, both run by Republican governors.

But top U.S. health officials, including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, are warning against rolling back public health measures too soon. They say it could reverse the current downward trajectory in infections and delay the nation's recovery from the pandemic.

