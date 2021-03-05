Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

The number of jobs added to U.S. payrolls in February blew past expectations thanks to a sharp rebound in restaurant and food service hiring that had swooned throughout the winter.

The Labor Department reported Friday that total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 379,000 in February 2021 as businesses in the leisure and hospitality sector hired workers in droves. The unemployment rate edged down to 6.2%.

The increase in total payroll employment was better than the net gain of 210,000 that economists surveyed by Dow Jones had forecast.

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for February jobs based on data contained in the employment report.

The battered leisure and hospitality sector, which includes hotels, museums, resorts, restaurants and amusement parks, saw the largest net gain by far for the month at 355,000 jobs added. Though entertainment venues like galleries and casinos did see some hiring, food service contributed the vast majority of the gains with net hiring of 285,900.

This subindustry, which includes waiters, cooks, and bartenders, has seen some of the most volatile employment changes over the last 12 months as Covid-19 and efforts to contain its spread forced eateries to close, adopt atypical dining protocols or lay off workers.