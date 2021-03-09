CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated people, explained: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, Meg Tirrell breaks down the CDC's newest guidelines for fully vaccinated people. Plus, Robert Frank explains NFTs.
CDC says people who are fully vaccinated against Covid can meet safely indoors without masks
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance Monday for people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, a highly anticipated step as the nation tries to ease back into normality following almost a year of restrictions due to the pandemic.
"There are some activities that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume now in the privacy of their own homes. Everyone — even those who are vaccinated — should continue with all mitigation strategies when in public settings," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.
According to the guidance, fully vaccinated people can safely visit with other fully vaccinated people and some unvaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or social distancing, according to the guidance. Someone is considered fully vaccinated two weeks following either a single shot of Johnson & Johnson's newly authorized vaccine or two weeks after their second shot of Moderna's or Pfizer's two-dose regimens.
Rob Gronkowski will sell NFTs of his best Super Bowl moments
Rob Gronkowski is entering the digital collectible space and releasing his own NFTs.
The National Football League tight end partnered with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace OpenSea to release five digital trading cards featuring Super Bowl moments. The NFTs will feature Gronkowski's career highlights and are designed by visual arts studio Black Madre.
Gronkowski NFTs will not include NFL team logos as OpenSea does not have licensing permission from the league. The hand illustrations will emulate iconic plays made from Super Bowls he participated in, and Gronkowski will sign the digital cards.
Disney+ tops 100 million subscribers just 16 months after launch
Disney+ has topped 100 million global subscribers.
On Tuesday Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed the streaming service surpassed the benchmark in just 16 months since its launch.
"The enormous success of Disney+, which has now surpassed 100 million subscribers, has inspired us to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase our investment in the development of high-quality content," Chapek said in statement.
Disney's streaming service has released a number of popular TV series since its launch, including two seasons of "The Mandalorian" and its first Marvel series, "WandaVision." Both have been top-viewed content, according to reports from Nielsen, and have driven sign-ups for the service.