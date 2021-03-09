Rob Gronkowski will sell NFTs of his best Super Bowl moments

Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spikes the ball after scoring a 17 yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Rob Gronkowski is entering the digital collectible space and releasing his own NFTs.

The National Football League tight end partnered with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace OpenSea to release five digital trading cards featuring Super Bowl moments. The NFTs will feature Gronkowski's career highlights and are designed by visual arts studio Black Madre.

Gronkowski NFTs will not include NFL team logos as OpenSea does not have licensing permission from the league. The hand illustrations will emulate iconic plays made from Super Bowls he participated in, and Gronkowski will sign the digital cards.

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Gronkowski said he heard about the digital collectible space during the 2020 NFL season. He referenced Mark Cuban's endorsement of NFTs as another reason he wanted to enter the space.

"I see what going on, and it's just exploding," Gronkowski said. "I wanted my fans that are living in the digital world to be able to get a piece of this action."

NFTs are becoming more popular in the sports world, especially since the National Basketball Association's partnership with Dapper Labs gained traction after recording more than $230 million in sales.

The digital collectibles are tied to a blockchain, a digital ledger similar to the blockchains used for digital currencies like bitcoin. This effectively gives each NFT a unique and non-hackable certificate of authenticity. Gronkowski is just the latest notable name to jump on the NFT trend. For example, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is selling his first tweet as a NFT, with bids as high as $2.5 million. Taco Bell even joined the trend this week, selling a digital work of art featuring tacos.