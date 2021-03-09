Here's how a $300 and $400 unemployment boost compare

Congress is on the cusp of raising weekly pay for unemployed workers by $300 a week.

The American Rescue Plan, passed Saturday by the Senate, offers a $300-a-week increase in unemployment benefits. The supplement would last until Sept. 6.

The House is voting this week on the Covid relief bill.

But the House had earlier passed a version of the aid package that offered a larger, $400 weekly supplement. Democrats reached a compromise to reduce the supplement to placate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V.

"My top priority throughout these negotiations has been securing the strongest possible deal for jobless workers that could pass the Senate. This agreement achieves that," Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Friday.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the $1.9 trillion relief measure this week, before temporary unemployment programs expire March 14.