The 10 best performing ETFs so far this year are dominated by weed stocks

Allocation into ETFs — or exchange-traded funds — has continued to rise this year despite the volatility brought about by the pandemic. And the top performing funds are dominated by one theme: weed.

In fact, marijuana-focused ETFs constitute half of the top 10 best performers in the first two months of 2021 according to data provided by Refinitiv.

ETFs are investment funds that can be easily traded throughout the day on exchanges. They attracted record investment of $7.99 trillion worldwide by the end of 2020, according to research consultancy ETFGI.

And investors' interest in ETFs shows no sign of slowing. A survey conducted by U.S. private bank Brown Brothers Harriman, published Monday, found that 72% of global financial advisors, institutional investors and fund managers plan to increase their ETF allocation in the next 12 months. And eight in 10 investors surveyed plan to increase their exposure to thematic ETFs.

Here's the list of the top 10 performing ETFs this year, according to Refinitiv: