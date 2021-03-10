Apple picks German city of Munich for major chip lab

Apple has announced that it plans to create a major new chip lab in Munich as part of a 1 billion euro ($1.19 billion) plus investment into Germany over the next three years.

The Cupertino firm announced on Wednesday that it will open a new 30,000-square-meter facility in central Munich's Karlstrasse later next year.

Apple said it will make Munich its "European Silicon Design Center" and hire hundreds of new employees in the Bavarian capital.

Apple claimed the new facility will be Europe's largest research and development site for mobile wireless semiconductors and software, suggesting it will eclipse similar sites like Arm's in Cambridge and NXP's in Eidenhoven.

The announcement comes as the world is struggling through a chip shortage that has inflicted pain on the automotive sector and other industries. The global chip shortage has worried governments around the world. Semiconductors are used in almost all electronic devices, from laptops and mobile phones to the brake sensors in our cars.

Engineers at Apple's new facility will focus on 5G and future wireless technologies, Apple said, adding that they'll also develop modems for Apple products.