Lego sales soared in 2020, but don't just credit stay-at-home trends, it's gaining fans in China

A boy selects a boxed Lego A/S toy at an E-Mart Co. store, a subsidiary of Shinsegae Co., in Incheon, South Korea, on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013.

There's no doubt that the Lego brand has benefited from people spending more time at home during the pandemic, but the company is winning new business in China as well.

Lego said Wednesday that its consumer sales jumped 21% last year, the result of a broader product range, e-commerce investments paying off and a surge of growth in China.

"It is really a result of a tremendous effort by the entire organization, especially with all the things we've had to cope with throughout the year," CEO Niels Christiansen told CNBC.

Due to the pandemic, Lego was forced to close manufacturing sites in Mexico and China and temporarily shutter some retail locations. It also saw its distribution costs rise as shipping became more expensive.

Despite these headwinds, the privately held Danish toymaker reported revenue for the year that topped 43.7 billion Danish krone, or about US$6.99 billion, up 13% compared with 2019.

Top sellers ranged from classic Lego sets to themed products from Nintendo's Super Mario and Disney's Star Wars, Christiansen said.

"Our research does show that more families are building together," he said.

While the pandemic may have encouraged consumers to buy more Lego sets to pass the time in lockdown, Christiansen said, it's not the only reason sales were so strong during the year. The company is reaping the benefits of investments in its e-commerce business and new markets.

The number of visits to Lego.com last year doubled from the year prior, as many of Lego's physical stores were forced to temporarily close. Customers had already been gravitating more to online shopping, but the coronavirus outbreak has accelerated the trends and it likely won't be reversed.

"I'm not sure it's going to go back," Christiansen said.