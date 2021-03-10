Surging yields are creating problems for the ECB. And it’s split on what to do

Central bank policy in large part is based on signaling, or verbal interventions.

The famous "whatever it takes" comment from former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is the perfect example.

But words alone can also fail to provide a suitable outcome.

In recent weeks, ECB officials have been vocal in calling the rise in bond yields "unwarranted tightening" or "a situation which we have to monitor closely."

There is no unanimity in the ECB's Governing Council as to whether financing conditions are at risk of turning south with the strong rise in yields. And market participants would like to better understand the ECB's possible responses to this, with the central bank due to meet this week.

In recent weeks, yields on fixed income assets (especially on U.S. Treasurys) have risen due to a belief that inflation will pick up following the coronavirus pandemic and lead to a tightening of monetary conditions. Higher yields mean governments who borrow face higher costs when servicing their debts, but it's also knocked stock markets with major firms also having to spend more on their debt obligations.

"We think that recent market moves are putting that framework to its first significant test," Spyros Andreopoulos, a senior European economist at BNP Paribas, said.

"First the ECB must decide whether — and how to — intervene given meaningful increases in yields ... Second, the ECB must decide whether to make the notion of financing conditions more specific than it has so far."