These Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. are rebounding after getting pummeled in 2020

A sign of 5G is seen in Pudong district in Shanghai, China April 25, 2019.

For the still rapidly growing Chinese market, only some of the big names listed in the U.S. fell to cheaper prices last year.

These beaten-down stocks range from social media platform and dating app operator Momo to state-owned giants like PetroChina, which plunged more than 50% and 30% in 2020, respectively.

The "Dogs of the Dow" investment strategy — buying the 10 highest-yielding names of the 30-stock benchmark index — cannot be strictly applied to these downtrodden Chinese stocks since many do not pay dividends. But it's still worth looking at what names may have fallen to more attractive prices.

In a fast-growing market like China, the potential gains are significant. At the high end of the China play last year were popular start-ups like electric car maker Nio — up more than 1,000% — and video platform Bilibili — up over 350% — which analysts say can run further.

Here are some of last year's most beaten-down U.S.-listed Chinese stocks, including ones that are now on a tear.