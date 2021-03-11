ECB plans to ramp up bond buying to tackle surging yields

LONDON — The European Central Bank has said it expects to increase its bond purchases "significantly" next quarter, after bond yields rose in the region over the last month.

It opted on Thursday to leave its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, or PEPP, at its current level.

"Based on a joint assessment of financing conditions and the inflation outlook, the Governing Council expects purchases under the PEPP over the next quarter to be conducted at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of this year," the ECB said in a statement.

Euro zone bond yields fell in response to the statement.

The PEPP scheme was introduced in March 2020 in the wake of the pandemic and is currently scheduled to last until March 2022, totaling 1.85 trillion euros ($2.21 trillion). ECB member, Jens Weidmann, told CNBC earlier this month that changes to this government bond-buying program could be implemented in an effort to calm bond markets.

Bond yields in the euro zone have been rising since February, following their United States counterparts higher after President Joe Biden announced a massive fiscal stimulus plan.

There are fears that rising yields could derail the economic recovery in Europe by raising borrowing costs for countries already struggling with the crisis that unfolded from the coronavirus pandemic. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

However, this is a tricky issue for the central bank, which cannot be seen to act directly to address bond yields as this isn't part of its mandate. Any such moves could spark criticism that it is protecting euro zone governments from market dynamics, and raise expectations that it could always act when yields rise.

The central bank also opted to leave interest