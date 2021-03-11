J&J's one-shot Covid vaccine cleared for authorization in the EU

Athens City-County Health Department Director of Nursing, Crystal Jones, 52, loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Europe's drug regulator has recommended that the one-dose coronavirus vaccine created by Johnson & Johnson be approved for use in the EU, potentially adding another weapon in the armory being used to fight Covid-19.

The vaccine will now be sent to the EU Commission for approval later on Thursday.

The vaccine has the added benefit of only requiring a single dose and can be stored in most standard refrigerators at temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (or roughly 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit), making it easier and cheaper to transport and store.

Once supplies start to be delivered, the shot could greatly bolster Europe's struggling immunization program and is the fourth to be approved by the EMA. Two-dose vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford have also been approved.

While it's easier to distribute, the vaccine has not been found to be as effective as Pfizer and Moderna's shots at preventing Covid infection. Nonetheless, the data shows it offers a decent level of protection: Clinical trial data from the U.S. has shown J&J's vaccine is 72% effective at guarding against moderate to severe Covid (although it was found to be less potent in trials elsewhere, giving it an overall effectiveness of 66%), compared with about 95% for the other two vaccines.