Ron Insana: Biden's attempt to reverse wealth inequality will lead to a broader bull market for Wall Street

US President Joe Biden speaks about the 50 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine shot administered in the US during an event commemorating the milestone in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, February 25, 2021.

There is a titanic shift taking place in fiscal policy, and it doesn't have only to do with the size of the many relief and stimulus packages that have passed since the start of the pandemic.

The Biden administration has rapidly shifted from 40 years of supply-side "trickle-down economics" to demand-side "bottoms up budgeting," aiming all its fiscal firepower at the lower end of the socio-economic ladder.

Amid all the hand-wringing over the size of the package, the funds going out over the course of the next year will go almost exclusively to those who need them most – the long-term unemployed, middle- and lower-income families, women and people of color – all of whom have been adversely and disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

There are critics of the latest package, among both Democrats and Republicans alike.

They claim that it is much too large, addresses issues not directly related to Covid or may cause the economy to overheat and accelerate inflation.