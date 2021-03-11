Shares of EV start-up Canoo surge as much as 14% on new electric pickup truck

Shares of electric vehicle start-up Canoo jumped by as much as 14% during intraday trading Thursday after the automaker detailed plans for a new bubbly looking pickup truck.

The unnamed vehicle features a rounded, snub-nosed front end with similar lighting and design elements to an electric van the company announced last year. Canoo said it designed the pickup "to be the most cab-forward and space efficient on the market, with massive cargo capacity on the smallest footprint possible." Auto website Jalopnik compared the design to a retro Volkswagen van or pickup from the 1950s.

Canoo, which went public through a reverse merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. in December, is the latest company to announce plans for an all-electric pickup truck.

General Motors, Tesla, Rivian and Lordstown Motors are expected to begin production of electric pickup trucks later this year, followed by Ford Motor in 2022. Canoo wants to bring its pickup to market as early as 2023.