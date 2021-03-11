WHO investigators say Covid origins could be known 'within the next few years'

Peter Daszak (R), Thea Fischer (L) and other members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 coronavirus, arrive at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on February 3, 2021.

LONDON — The origins of the coronavirus will most likely be known within the next few years, according to a key member of a World Health Organization-led investigation into the pandemic's origins.

"I'm convinced we are going to find out fairly soon," Dr. Peter Daszak, a member of the WHO-led team and an animal disease specialist, said on Wednesday during a webinar hosted by think tank Chatham House.

"Within the next few years, we are going to have real significant data on where this came from and how it emerged," he added.

Daszak, who is also president of New York-based non-profit EcoHealth Alliance, said it should be possible for collective scientific data to accurately work out how animals with the coronavirus infected the first people in Wuhan, China in Dec. 2019.

He said the wildlife trade was the most likely explanation of how Covid arrived in China, saying this hypothesis was "strongly supported" both from the WHO's perspective and scientists in China.

"There was a conduit from Wuhan to the provinces in south China, where the closest relative viruses to (Covid) are found in bats," Daszak said, describing this discovery as "a really important clue."

Daszak was one of three team members of the WHO-led team of international scientists who spoke during the webinar. He said a report outlining the initial conclusions of the recent month-long investigation could be released as soon as next week.