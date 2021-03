Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 31, 2018.

Surging bond yields sent technology shares sliding into correction territory at one point, and there could be an even more severe sell-off ahead if rates keep going higher, according to Ned Davis Research.

The 10-year Treasury yield was on the move higher again on Friday, back up to near its high for the year of 1.62% that triggered the correction. The rebound in rates was hitting tech shares once again in early trading Friday.