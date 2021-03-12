Apple discontinues the original HomePod smart speaker, turns attention to $99 HomePod mini

Apple on Friday said that it is discontinuing the original HomePod smart speaker and will instead focus on the smaller, more affordable and newer HomePod mini.

The original HomePod was launched in 2018 but never quite grabbed the mass market the way competing products like the Amazon Echo or Google Home smart speakers did. While the HomePod has been lauded for its high-quality sound, it also launched at $349, which was much more expensive than the Echo or Google Home it was competing with. Apple lowered the price to $300 a year later.