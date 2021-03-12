Buyer of $69 million Beeple NFT is a crypto investor using the pseudonym Metakovan

The buyer of the Beeple non-fungible token for $69 million is a crypto investor who goes by the pseudonym of Metakovan.

Metakovan's real identity is not known, but the investor is the co-founder of the NFT collection called Metapurse, which collects NFTs to display in the metaverse through virtual museums. Metakovan already owns the largest collection of Beeples, and fractionalized the ownership of one collection of Beeples with a special token called the B.20 Coin.

CNBC spoke with Metakovan's partner in Metapurse, who goes by the name of Twobadour, who said the NFT is "the most valuable work of its generation."

Twobadour said they don't know their exact plans for this work, but options include fractionalizing it or offering it as a new token. He said the goal is not to make money, but to decentralize and democratize art so token holders everywhere can share a piece of history and share the wealth.

For example, it's like if people could go to the Museum of Modern Art and actually own some of the work, he said.

"We made history and we created a god" in Beeple, he said.