Fundstrat's Tom Lee sees another 9% run for stocks, says tech bottomed last week

Tom Lee told CNBC on Friday he believes the technology sector likely put in its bottom for the year last week, part of his broader view that the S&P 500 overall has more room to run.

"I think tech made its local bottom for the first half. I think tech is going to rally," the Fundstrat Global Advisors said on "Halftime Report," adding later in the interview it could be the sector's low for the year.

Lee's firm recently hiked its price target for S&P 500 — which often turns on the fortunes of big tech stocks like Apple — to 4,300 for the first half of the year, which implies about 9% upside from Thursday's then-record close of 3,939. The benchmark index eked out another all-time high Friday, rising 0.1% to 3,943. It had been lower during the session as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to a new one year high above 1.64%.