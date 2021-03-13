No $1,400 stimulus check yet? Here's what you can do

Those $1,400 stimulus checks are starting to hit bank accounts this weekend.

The IRS announced on Friday that the first batch is going out via direct deposit.

It is unclear exactly how many of the estimated 159 million payments are scheduled to be sent in this first deployment.

The IRS and Treasury Department are working to disburse as many of the $1,400 checks electronically as possible, according to officials. Additional payments will be sent via paper check or debit card in the mail.

Over the next few weeks, the vast majority of payments are expected to be deployed.

The stimulus help can be as much as $1,400 per person, $2,800 per married couple, plus $1,400 per dependent. For a family of four, that would be $5,600.

"The payments will be delivered automatically to taxpayers even as the IRS continues delivering regular tax refunds," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement.

If you receive no payment or a smaller deposit than you anticipated, you may fear you're missing out. If that's the case, here's what you can do.