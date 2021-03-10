New $1,400 stimulus checks could be garnished for unpaid debts. Some are calling for that to change

Congress is poised to authorize new $1,400 stimulus checks, but some people with unpaid debts could have that money garnished this time.

The House is due to pass the $1.9 coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday, which includes a third round of direct payments. From there, it will go to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Like the previous two rounds of checks, the $1,400 direct payments will come with eligibility rules based on income and other requirements.

However, because these new checks are set to be authorized through a process known as budget reconciliation, they will not be exempt from garnishment.

Consumer and banking trade groups, including the American Bankers Association, sent a letter to Congressional and Senate leaders on Monday calling for the stimulus payments to be exempt from garnishment.

"Otherwise, the families that most need this money — those struggling with debt and whose entire bank accounts may be frozen by garnishment orders — will be not be able to access their funds," the letter said.

The groups call on Congress to pass a standalone bill to prevent depository institutions from having to pay creditors who attempt to garnish and freeze bank accounts.