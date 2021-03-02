Senators call for recurring stimulus checks, automatic unemployment insurance extensions

A participant tapes a sign to her car before an Aug. 6, 2020, caravan rally on the Las Vegas Strip in support of extending $600 unemployment benefit.

Capitol Hill lawmakers are working on a new coronavirus relief bill that would include new $1,400 stimulus checks and expanded unemployment insurance.

Now, one group of senators is calling for the government to take that one step further and provide recurring stimulus checks and automatic unemployment insurance extensions as the economy recovers.

"This crisis is far from over, and families deserve certainty that they can put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads," the lawmakers, led by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

"Families should not be at the mercy of constantly-shifting legislative timelines and ad hoc solutions," they said.

Other senators who signed the letter include Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Alex Padilla, D-Calif.; Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Ed Markey, D-Mass.; Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc.

The leaders do not specifically say in the letter how much the additional direct checks or extended unemployment benefits should be.

However, they cite several reasons for continuing both forms of aid during the long-term economic recovery.

Stimulus checks and enhanced jobless payments work well together, particularly due to the fact that millions are excluded from unemployment insurance, the leaders argue.