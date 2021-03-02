Covid relief bill won't extend eviction ban set to expire this month. Millions of Americans could be at risk of losing their homes

In the latest stimulus package making its way through Congress, there's no extension of the national ban on evictions that is set to expire this month, meaning millions of Americans could be at risk of losing their homes as the Covid-19 pandemic still rages.

President Joe Biden had called on Congress to keep the eviction moratorium in effect through September.

However, because Democrats have decided to pass the legislation through a process called budget reconciliation, they can't include the eviction ban in the relief bill.

Democrats are pursuing the reconciliation route so that they can push through a massive $1.9 trillion stimulus bill without Republican support. Procedural rules in the Senate typically require bills to garner 60 votes to advance. Democrats have just 50 members, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to offer one more vote when needed. Budget reconciliation, on the other hand, requires only a simple majority.

Yet it also doesn't let Democrats include Biden's wish to extend the ban.

"Because an eviction moratorium itself makes no direct changes to federal spending or revenues, it's something that wouldn't be allowed under the reconciliation process," said Douglas Rice, a senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.