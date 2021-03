An employee opens a bottle of PPG clearcoat coating liquid ahead of a paintwork demonstration inside PPG Industries Inc.'s automotive coating's technical center in Ingersheim, Germany.

The quick climb for interest rates doesn't mean that investors have to abandon dividend paying stocks, according to BMO chief investment strategist Brian Belski.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield set another 52-week high on Friday, rising as high as 1.64%. That may be unnerving to some investors who hold dividend stocks, whose payouts look less attractive as bond yields rise.