Biden says Cuomo should resign if probe confirms sexual harassment claims against New York governor

President Joe Biden gestures during remarks on the implementation of the American Rescue Plan in the State Dining room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 15, 2021.

President Joe Biden said in a new interview that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if an investigation confirms allegations by multiple women that Cuomo sexually harassed them.

And if those claims are confirmed, Biden said, "I think he'll probably end up being prosecuted, too."

"There should be an investigation to determine whether what she says is true," Biden told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in the interview conducted Tuesday in Darby, Pennsylvania.

"That's what's going on now."

"There could be a criminal prosecution that is attached to it. I just don't know," Biden said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is overseeing a probe of the claims that is being conducted by a team of attorneys in private practice.

On Monday, investigators spoke for four hours to former Cuomo aide Charlotte Bennett, 25, who said the 63-year-old governor was looking for a sexual relationship last year when he asked about her love life, and whether she had been with an older man. Investigators are also examining claims by six other women.

Cuomo, like Biden, is a Democrat.

"I want to ask you about Gov. Cuomo of New York," Stephanopoulos said. "I know you said you want the investigation to continue. If the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should he resign?"

Biden replied, "Yes."