Top fund manager: Forget Tesla, these automakers are set to 'win the game'

Fund manager Per Lekander has named a number of automaker stocks that he says are poised to "win the game," as the global energy transition gathers pace.

Lekander, whose Lansdowne Energy Dynamics Fund won "best sector specialist" at this year's Investors Choice Awards, told CNBC Tuesday that 2020 was the year that the world "woke up" to the speed of the transition toward clean energy.

Tesla became the poster child of this trade as its share price skyrocketed more than 700% over the course of 2020.

Lekander, however, is short Tesla and says "it's becoming more and more apparent" that there are alternative stocks for investors to consider. Here are some of his picks: