One year ago stocks dropped 12% in a single day. What investors have learned since then

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 16, 2020 in New York City.

March 16, 2020, was the day Covid got very real for market investors. It was the week everyone realized that we would be in for a prolonged shutdown.

When the S&P 500 fell 7% shortly after the open, circuit breakers kicked in and halted trading for 15 minutes. It was the third circuit breaker halt in a week, after similar halts on March 9 and 12.

The Dow industrials dropped 12.9%, the second biggest percentage loss post WWII (after 1987's 22.6% drop).

The S&P 500 dropped 12%, its third biggest percentage loss.

The Nasdaq dropped 12.3%, its largest percentage loss ever.

The S&P 500 would not bottom until March 23, a week later. From the Feb. 19, 2020, high to the March 23 bottom, the S&P would decline about 34%.

Then, almost as quickly, the market reversed. By August, the S&P was back to its old highs.