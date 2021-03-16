Senate confirms Isabel Guzman as Small Business Administration chief, who will help steer Covid recovery

Isabel Guzman, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) nominee for U.S. President Joe Biden, is sworn in during a Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

The Senate confirmed Isabel Guzman to head the Small Business Administration on Tuesday, putting her in charge of helping to lead Main Street beyond the damage wrought by Covid-19.

The chamber approved her nomination in an 81-17 vote.

Guzman had served as director of California's Office of the Small Business Advocate. She has overseen small business relief for the country's largest state throughout the pandemic.

Now, she will take the effort nationwide as SBA administrator at a time when small businesses have struggled to keep their doors open. Guzman will oversee the rollout of the Paycheck Protection Program and other aid initiatives, which have saved companies but have been saddled with inefficiency and waste.

"I have every confidence that under Ms. Guzman's leadership, the SBA will help small business owners hold on to their dreams until the economy comes roaring back," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said earlier Tuesday.