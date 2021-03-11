House lawmakers introduce plan to extend Paycheck Protection Program as deadline nears

As the March 31 deadline for the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program looms, a deal to extend it for two more months is in the works.

On Thursday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced the Paycheck Protection Program Extension Act, which would push the expiration date to May 31 and give the SBA authority to continue to process pending applications for another 30 days after that.

The bill, introduced by House Small Business Committee Chairwoman Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y.; Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga.; and Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., comes after a slew of calls from lenders, businesses and other advocates to extend PPP.

"Many small-business owners, especially the self-employed, are just now trying to access the program for the first time, so giving small businesses more time to take advantage of an important lifeline like PPP is not only the right thing to do, it's the necessary thing to do," said Small Business Majority founder and CEO John Arensmeyer.

Growing calls to extend PPP

This year through March 7, the program has approved 2.4 million loans totaling nearly $165 billion, just over half of the $284 billion allocated to the program when it reopened in January.

But, given the program's recent changes to eligibility and calculation rules, as well as continued technical issues in submitting applications, many worried there wouldn't be enough time to help small businesses that need help access the money.

Last week, 10 banking groups sent a letter to lawmakers asking for more time. In its own statement Friday, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants called the March 31 deadline unrealistic and asked for an extension of at least 60 days.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has called for the program to be continued through the end of the year, and a group of more than 100 trade organizations has asked lawmakers to extend PPP until at least June 30.