5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Dow futures steady as bond yields rise but Nasdaq futures fall

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Source: NYSE

2. Powell needs to tamp down inflation concerns while defending policy

Federal Reserve Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on "The Quarterly CARES Act Report to Congress" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2020. Susan Walsh | Reuters

As bond yields rise on concerns about inflation, Powell needs to convince traders that easy current Fed monetary policy won't overheat a recovering economy that just got another Covid stimulus boost. Central bankers got a new batch of housing data to consider. February housing starts fell 10.3% and building permits last month dropped 10.8%. Both declines exceeded expectations and followed sharp declines in January. The Fed concludes its two-day March meeting Wednesday afternoon, with no one expecting any change in rates from near zero or any shift in the extraordinary measures designed to support growth during the coronavirus pandemic.

3. 15% of U.S. adults fully vaccinated; Trump touts shots to supporters

A large vaccination site is shown as people with preexisting health conditions are granted access to a vaccination (COVID-19) in Inglewood, California, March 15, 2021. Mike Blake | Reuters

New daily Covid cases in the U.S., down about 80% from early January, continued to fall as immunity protection increases from vaccinations and high levels of prior infection. More than 15% of the U.S. adult population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, while heading in the right direction, health officials say those vaccination numbers need to go much higher to stomp out the disease, which killed an average of 1,285 people in America over the past seven days, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump urged people to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying he would recommend it to "a lot of people that don't want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me." However, in a Fox News interview Tuesday night, Trump acknowledged that people were free to decide for themselves whether to get shots.

4. White House sets low bar for Thursday's U.S.-China meeting

Chinese and U.S. flags outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China January 21, 2021. Tingshu Wang | Reuterss

The White House is setting low expectations ahead of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security advisor Jake Sullivan's first face-to-face meeting with their Chinese counterparts in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday. According to a senior Biden administration official, the two sides won't deliver a joint statement and no major announcements are expected.

People wearing face masks crossing a street at Hong Kong's Wan Chai district on Feb. 16, 2021. Zhang Wei | China News Service | Getty Images

Reflecting Washington's concern about the erosion of Hong Kong's rights, the U.S. sanctioned an additional 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials over Beijing's ongoing crackdown on political freedoms in the semi-autonomous city. China said the new sanctions expose America's "sinister intention to interfere in China's internal affairs, disrupt Hong Kong and obstruct China's stability and development."

5. Uber grants UK drivers worker status after losing labor battle

A person using the Uber app in London. Peter Summers | Getty Images