China puts the pandemic behind it, aims for less commodity-intensive growth

Workers make protective masks at a factory in Handan, Hebei province, China January 22, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING — While much of the world is still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, China's economy is showing signs that it has already passed the peak of a domestic recovery. One sign the initial burst is over lies in commodity prices. China is easily the world's biggest buyer of copper, according to pre-pandemic data from 2019, and demand from the country influences prices globally. Copper hit its highest price in about a decade late last month. But prices have fallen about 6% since, according to data from the London Metal Exchange. Price gains for more obscure metals cobalt and lithium, used in electric car battery production, have also moderated.

"China remains a major source of commodity demand but one that is expanding slower," Institute of International Finance analysts said in a note Tuesday. They pointed out that in contrast to policies that helped drive a surge in commodity prices or a "super-cycle" more than a decade ago, Beijing used more conservative stimulus measures to address the pandemic. Going forward, the analysts expect China will use "policy stimulus more sparingly" and grow at a slower 5% to 6% pace, which will not boost growth in emerging markets as much as the country had in the past. Chinese authorities would also like to shift the economy's reliance to consumption, and away from more traditional industries like manufacturing that would require more commodity purchases. The recent demand for commodities has been driven by continued fiscal stimulus overseas, while China's attempts to reduce carbon emissions have limited the availability of some supply, said Gu Shuangfei, commodity analyst at Hangzhou-based brokerage Nanhua Futures. Gu expects prices could increase slightly in the short term, but gains will ease as overseas production recovers.

Past the 'peak' of the recovery