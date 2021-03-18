Reaching herd immunity will be a challenge for developing Asia, UN official says

SINGAPORE — Achieving herd immunity against Covid-19 could be difficult for developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region, a UN official told CNBC.

Herd immunity refers to the situation where a disease cannot spread easily within a population because most people have become immune to it, either as a result of vaccination or past infection.

Around 60% to 70% of the population needs to be inoculated to reach this state, said Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, executive secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

"I think that is quite a challenge," she told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Wednesday.

"If we see the data so far, progress has been quite low with the exception of a few advanced countries," she said during an interview as part of the Asian Development Bank's virtual Southeast Asia Development Symposium.

Even though some countries have placed vaccine orders, and others may even have supplies on hand, "implementation on the ground is quite slow," she added.