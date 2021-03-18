Jobless claims show unexpected increase despite relaxed economic restrictions

First-time claims for jobless benefits showed an unexpected jump higher to 770,000 as the labor market tries to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic that sent more than 22 million Americans to the unemployment line a year ago, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for a total of 700,000 for the week ended March 13. The total represented an increase from the previous week's upwardly revised 725,000.

The report came amid hopes that the U.S. jobs market is showing real recovery signs from the coronavirus crisis, which saw huge swaths of the economy shut down or curtail activity and has been particularly burdensome to those working in services-related jobs. Texas, Florida and Mississippi are among the states that have either eliminated or sharply reduced restrictions due to the pandemic. Pennsylvania is due to cut back on its business limits in early April and other states are expected to follow suit amid warnings from some health officials about premature reopenings. Continuing claims, which run a week behind the headline number, were little changed at 4.12 million.